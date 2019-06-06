Bringing The World Home To You

Here's Another Example Of When Not To Call 911

Published June 6, 2019 at 7:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with another edition of reasons to never call 911. The scene, a Taco Bell in Slidell, La. The alleged emergency, Taco Bell ran out of soft and hard taco shells. This was apparently so disturbing, one customer called the police. In a Facebook posting, the police department agreed that running out of taco shells was, quote, "truly a travesty," but it was beyond their jurisdiction. As one commenter put it, Slidell Police Department, this is definitely nacho your problem. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

