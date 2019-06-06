Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

FBI's Website Reveals A Case Involving Bigfoot

Published June 6, 2019 at 7:04 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The FBI's website has a part called The Vault, thousands of FBI documents that you can page through online. Recently they made a new case available. Page 1 is a scanned document dated December 15, 1976. It's a letter about lab examinations concerning Bigfoot. The FBI examined 15 unidentified hairs and tissue. They discovered the source of the specimen - not Bigfoot - deer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories