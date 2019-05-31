Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Virginia Beach Mayor Calls Shooting 'Most Devastating Day In History' For The City

Published May 31, 2019 at 8:53 PM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

And another story that we're following tonight - at least 11 victims and a shooter are dead in Virginia Beach, Va. The mass shooting took place at a municipal building. The city's mayor, Bobby Dyer, held a press conference this evening.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

BOBBY DYER: This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach. The people involved are our friends, co-workers, colleagues.

SHAPIRO: Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera spoke next.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

JIM CERVERA: Right now we have more questions really than we have answers - this devastating incident that happened that none of us want to be here talking about, this devastating incident which is going to change the lives of a number of families from our city.

SHAPIRO: And we will continue to follow this story as it unfolds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
More Stories