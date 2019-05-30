Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

97-Year-Old Rhode Island Woman Named Honorary Prom Queen

Published May 30, 2019 at 6:20 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Helen Danis always wanted to go to the prom, but the 97-year-old grew up in the Great Depression, and her family didn't have enough money to make it happen. This year, her granddaughter, Julie, decided to make that right. And her own son's high school prom in Warwick, R.I., was the perfect opportunity. Julie got permission to attend and bring her grandma as her date. By all accounts, Helen was the belle of the ball. She wore a lavender gown, danced up a storm and was named honorary prom queen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories