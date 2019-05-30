97-Year-Old Rhode Island Woman Named Honorary Prom Queen

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Helen Danis always wanted to go to the prom, but the 97-year-old grew up in the Great Depression, and her family didn't have enough money to make it happen. This year, her granddaughter, Julie, decided to make that right. And her own son's high school prom in Warwick, R.I., was the perfect opportunity. Julie got permission to attend and bring her grandma as her date. By all accounts, Helen was the belle of the ball. She wore a lavender gown, danced up a storm and was named honorary prom queen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.