TSA Issues Specific Message To Memphis Travelers

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. The city of Memphis is hopping this month. There's the Beale Street Music Festival, the World Champion Barbecue Cooking Contest - which means Memphis Airport has been packed with visitors. So the TSA has issued a very Memphis-specific warning to travelers. Please do not put bottles of barbecue sauce in your carry-on luggage. The city is famous for its sauce. The TSA also suggested putting barbecue seasonings in checked baggage. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.