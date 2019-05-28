Bringing The World Home To You

TSA Issues Specific Message To Memphis Travelers

Published May 28, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. The city of Memphis is hopping this month. There's the Beale Street Music Festival, the World Champion Barbecue Cooking Contest - which means Memphis Airport has been packed with visitors. So the TSA has issued a very Memphis-specific warning to travelers. Please do not put bottles of barbecue sauce in your carry-on luggage. The city is famous for its sauce. The TSA also suggested putting barbecue seasonings in checked baggage. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
