Highly Orchestrated Pillow Fight Takes Place In Japanese Town

Published May 27, 2019 at 5:53 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with the story of a pillow fight. I'm not talking about the childhood ritual. This is a highly orchestrated competition. It takes place in a small fishing town in Japan. When the game starts, five players are, quote, "sleeping, all tucked in." Then a whistle blows, and the fight begins. Reuters describes it as a mix between dodgeball and chess. The championship took place this weekend. The oldest contestant was 75. We're all kids at heart. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

