Self-Driving Shuttle Pulled Over By Police In Rhode Island

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A police officer pulled over a shuttle bus in Providence, R.I. - not for doing anything wrong. It just looked funny. Also, it was driving itself. The six-person shuttle is called Little Roady, and it was the first day that it was taking people on a free, five-mile loop through town. The officer had a chat with the attendant, who minds the vehicle and could take the wheel as needed. His curiosity satisfied, he let the shuttle go with no warning.