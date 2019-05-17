Bringing The World Home To You

Self-Driving Shuttle Pulled Over By Police In Rhode Island

Published May 17, 2019 at 6:43 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A police officer pulled over a shuttle bus in Providence, R.I. - not for doing anything wrong. It just looked funny. Also, it was driving itself. The six-person shuttle is called Little Roady, and it was the first day that it was taking people on a free, five-mile loop through town. The officer had a chat with the attendant, who minds the vehicle and could take the wheel as needed. His curiosity satisfied, he let the shuttle go with no warning. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

