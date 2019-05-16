Bringing The World Home To You

Construction Crew Finds Kittens After Hearing Meowing From Steel Column

Published May 16, 2019 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A construction crew was working on a medical building in San Diego when workers heard meowing. It seemed to be coming from a 60-foot steel column that had traveled from hundreds of miles away. They tilted the column, and five kittens tumbled out. The Humane Society says the stowaways will go up for adoption soon. They have been given names that pay tribute to where they came from - Piper, Crowbar, Chisel, Rebar and Jackhammer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
