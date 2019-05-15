Bringing The World Home To You

Pool Survey May Discourage You From Swimming

Published May 15, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We don't usually use this space for public service announcements, but summer is coming, and you might want to think hard about swimming pools. The Water Quality & Health Council recently surveyed Americans. About half of us said, we don't shower before going into the pool. And 1 in 4 people admitted to peeing in a pool as an adult. The group that conducted that survey is offering free pool test kits. Maybe take them up on it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

