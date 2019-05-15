Bringing The World Home To You

Girl Wants New Zealand Government To Fund Dragon Research

Published May 15, 2019 at 6:45 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An 11-year-old girl in New Zealand named Victoria wrote a letter to the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. In it, the girl explains that she's trying to acquire telekinetic powers to become a dragon trainer, which is apparently a required skill for dragon training. Also in the envelope, around $5, presumably an incentive of some kind? The prime minister wrote back, saying, regrettably her government is not currently doing any work in psychics or dragons and returned the money. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
