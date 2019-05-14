Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Expensive Cup Of Coffee Sells Out In Southern California

Published May 14, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with one of the wonders of the world - the world's most expensive cup of coffee. KABC reports on Klatch Coffee Roasters of LA. They sold coffee made from Panama beans at $75 per cup. The company VP says, it's like nothing you've ever tried, which is true since I've never tried to pay $75 for coffee. But most of us will never know because so many people paid that they've already sold out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories