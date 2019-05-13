Police In Tennessee Solve Clown Mystery

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Clowns have an image problem. Some are good. Some are evil, like Pennywise in Stephen King's "It." So we can forgive police in Clarksville, Tenn., for warning the public about a man with a red nose and painted face handing out candy to kids. After a few tense hours, police said, mystery solved. The clown was harmless. He's just a nice older man who dresses up on his birthday and spreads joy. Police said, quote, "everyone can now breathe." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.