U.S. Customs Stops Chef With 40 Vacuum-Sealed, Frozen Piranhas

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. U.S. Customs officers watch for unauthorized food. At the airport Saturday, they confiscated an NPR producer's beef jerky. But a chef persuaded them not to take his fish. The LA Times reports the Peruvian was invited to cook in LA and brought 40 frozen piranhas. Officers questioned him five hours, but he convinced them he just meant to cook the scary-looking fish. He has no problem with piranhas. You have a problem with them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.