Officer In New York Spots Mannequin Riding In Carpool Lane

Published May 8, 2019 at 6:19 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Who among us has not been tempted by the HOV? You get to skip the traffic just for having a passenger. A Long Island police officer recently saw a driver in the HOV lane, and there was something off about the passenger. He pulled the car over, and the passenger was not a person - reportedly, it was a mannequin dressed in sunglasses, a hat and a sweatshirt, sitting in the passenger seat. The driver was issued a summons. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
