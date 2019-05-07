Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ventura County Fire Department Hires Goats To Clear Brush

Published May 7, 2019 at 6:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here in California, the dry season has many fire departments worried. They want to find ways to clear brush to prevent wildfires. The Ventura County Fire Department hired some helpers to eat the problem. It's deploying hundreds of goats this week to chow down on dry vegetation. In fact, goat herders all over the state are renting out their flocks to do their part. One fire captain told Bloomberg the goats are, quote, "very effective." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories