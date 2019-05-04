Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, what will Bob Mueller and William Barr do to recapture their old friendship? Petey DeAbreu.

PETEY DEABREU: I think they'll probably go for a stroll in downtown Chicago, go to the bean, look at each other's reflections in the bean and just realize they were friends all along.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: They're going to settle into the couch and binge watch Season 5 of "The Great British Baking Show."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: They're going to make each other friendship bracelets, get matching T-shirts and then go to Burger King for some salty leg blood burgers.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank You, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Roxanne Roberts and our new friend Petey DeAbreu. Thanks for all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in St. Louis.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

