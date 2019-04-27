Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the question that finally dooms James Holzhauer? - Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: What is the male equivalent of Hooters?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If only he'll listen - Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: What is how to tie your own shoes, Alex.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Who let the dogs out? Who? Who? Who?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Bobcat Goldthwait, Paula Poundstone and Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're the best. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

