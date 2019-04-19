Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Drake Curse? Whoever The Rapper Roots For, They Seem To Lose

Published April 19, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So is the Drake curse really a thing? It seems like when the rapper roots for athletes, they lose. The LA Times gave examples. There was Serena Williams, the Toronto Raptors, the Crimson Tide - all jinxed. This week, Roma, the Italian soccer team, said, enough. It tweeted that its players are banned from taking pictures with Drake. Days later, Drake cheered on his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series. They lost. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories