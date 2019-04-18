Bringing The World Home To You

Tourists Face A Toll If They Want To Drive Down Lombard Street

Published April 18, 2019 at 6:30 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in New York have heard of congestion pricing. The city limits traffic by charging more to take bridges or tunnels into Manhattan. San Francisco may impose congestion pricing on a single block. Lombard Street is called the crookedest street in the world with eight switchbacks on a steep hill. Residents complain tourists back up traffic, so officials now propose telling drivers to pay a toll of up to $10, and make a reservation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
