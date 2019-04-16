Bringing The World Home To You

Opera In Hong Kong Features Donald Trump Character

Published April 16, 2019 at 6:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an advance in culture. In Hong Kong, an opera features a man with a red tie and an enormous, blond wig.

(SOUNDBITE OF OPERA, "TRUMP ON SHOW")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Mr. Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG BANGING)

INSKEEP: The character Donald Trump emerges, dancing onstage. In the story, the president discovers his twin brother in China. The author says his opera has no serious political meaning. He just knew that using Trump would grab attention. So he's using a traditional art form but knows the modern culture of celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

