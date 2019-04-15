American Airlines Flight Attendant Spills Drinks On Her Boss

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever want to spill a drink on your boss? Yeah - me, neither. And it certainly wasn't Maddie Peters' plan. She's an American Airlines flight attendant. And on a recent flight, someone bumped her. Her tray of drinks went airborne, half of them directly onto Doug Parker's lap. Parker was a passenger. He's also American Airlines' CEO. Peters wrote on Instagram that her boss was a good sport about the whole thing and told her he would never forget her. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.