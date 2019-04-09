Bringing The World Home To You

Pennsylvania Family Gets Its Lion Statue Back After Posting A Video

Published April 9, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A family in West Chester, Pa., posted a video on social media. It shows two people stealing a lion statue from their front porch. According to CBS Philly, the thieves ended up seeing the video online. Then a second video was recorded of the lion, now returned to its rightful place, with a bouquet of flowers and a note reading, dear owner of lions, we are greatly sorry for taking your lion. The family says, no worries. And they've invited the thieves over for a beer summit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
