Security Footage Catches Shoplifter Putting A Chainsaw In His Pants

Published April 8, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Shoplifters will often wear baggy clothing to hide their loot. A guy at a hardware store in Fresno, Calif., cut a bulky figure after he stuffed a chainsaw down his pants. Security footage caught all of this. The man casually lifts up his jacket, slips the blade into his pant leg, tucks his jacket over the engine and hobbles away. The Fresno Bee covered this story and got to run with the headline, "Wanted: California Shoplifter With A Chainsaw In His Pants." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
