Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Faulty 'Harry Potter' Manuscript Sells For $90,000

Published April 2, 2019 at 7:07 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Readers love the Harry Potter books so much they're willing to pay big money for a faulty one. The first book in the series was titled "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone," and a copy with some unusual typos went up for auction in London. The mistakes include misspelling the word philosopher and repeating one wand on the list of things Harry needs for school. The edition was sold for $90,000. Heck, I would've given them an NPR script full of typos for free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories