Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Predictions

Published March 30, 2019 at 11:11 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, why will NASA cancel the spacewalk next time? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Because the space shuttle was designed by Boeing.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: A rampant Pokemon infestation.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Weather.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Brian Babylon, Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
More Stories