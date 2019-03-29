Bringing The World Home To You

Perfect Inauguration Music: The Star Wars Theme

Published March 29, 2019 at 5:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yes, Russia interfered in the U.S. election. But America has soft power - cultural power, which struck back. Let's say the American empire strikes back because the Russian city of Belgorod elected a mayor. And the city cultural director wanted stirring music for the inauguration, so she chose the "Star Wars" theme, saying later she didn't realize it was American. Having allowed this foreign influence, she resigned. Did the force make her play it? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
