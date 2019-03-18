Bringing The World Home To You

Would-Be Robber Gives Money Back But He Is Still Arrested

Published March 18, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in southern China got a scare the other day. She was getting money out of an ATM late at night when she was approached by a man wielding a knife. She turned over the roughly $400 she had just gotten out of the machine, and then the guy demanded to look at the balance on her bank account. When he realized that she had zero money left, he apparently just smiled and handed her the money back. So great that he didn't rob her in the end, but police still arrested him for trying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
