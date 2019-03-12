Bringing The World Home To You

Rogue Signs Encourage Neighbors To 'Maximize Parking'

Published March 12, 2019 at 6:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In Derek Boonstra's view, he was committing an act of enlightened self-interest. He posted his own parking regulation signs in his neighborhood in LA. The signs look kind of real, although the language is informal. A photo in LAist shows they read, yo, please maximize parking. He wants people to park close together. Days ago, the city removed the signs. But Mr. Boonstra has made his design available in hopes that other people will follow it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
