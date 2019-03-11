Bringing The World Home To You

Stick Shift Thwarts Would-Be Car Thief

Published March 11, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a successful deterrent to car theft. A man in West Valley City, Utah, tried to steal a car. KUTV reports he approached a driver just as he was climbing in. Waving what appeared to be a gun, the carjacker slid behind the wheel, and it was then that the would-be thief realized he could never get away with this crime. He ran away without the vehicle, which he could not drive because it was a stick shift. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

