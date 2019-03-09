Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, who will be the next young billionaire? Adam Felber.
ADAM FELBER: Krystal (ph) Kardashian. Though still in the womb when she launches her line of designer amniotic fluids and becomes a billionaire, she will, nonetheless, be described as self-made.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Rihanna's cousin Sandra realizing people want their poolside offices for all those office supplies will start Rihanna's bananas cabanas.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.
PETER GROSZ: My 10-year-old son will invent and patent a toilet paper holder for rebellious unders who want to rebel against the tyranny of toilet paper etiquette.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those people become billionaires, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
