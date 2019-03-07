Bringing The World Home To You

Stray Dogs' Triumphs: Scales Himalayas, Runs Iditarod Trail

Published March 7, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of stray dogs. A stray dog joined a mountain climbing expedition in Nepal. It made it to a summit at 23,000 feet. Outside Magazine reports it may be the highest-known canine ascent. Then there's the stray dog that got excited about passing sled dog teams in Alaska's Iditarod race. The stray kept up with the teams for 30 miles, and at the end of the day was put on an airplane for a ride home. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
