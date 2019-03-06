Robot In Japan Is Doing The Work Of A Goddess

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Add someone else to the list of people who must worry about robots taking their jobs. Not only could truck drivers be replaced, in Japan, a robot is taking the work of a goddess. A renovated shrine in Kyoto, Japan, will feature an android modeled after Kannon, the Buddhist goddess of mercy. The Diplomat reports it's 6-foot-4, made of silicon aluminum and androgynous. It stands with hands folded while chanting Buddhist scripture. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.