Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Latest Social Media Sensation: The Vans Challenge

Published March 6, 2019 at 6:37 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yesterday we reported on people throwing sliced cheese at their babies and filming it. Well, today's throwing things update is throwing Vans sneakers across the room and filming it. The purpose is to prove or disprove the theory that Vans always land faceup. People have posted videos with reactions like, this is crazy, perfect landing. Guy named Chris tweeted, I had to explain to my mom why I was throwing all my Vans on the floor at 12 a.m. Yeah, Chris, why? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories