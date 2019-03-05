Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Boat Has To Rescue Texas Woman Who Hopped On To An Iceberg

Published March 5, 2019 at 7:07 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A 77-year-old named Judith Streng of Texas had an eventful vacation in Iceland. She and her family were at a beach when they spotted an iceberg that had washed up on shore and sort of looked like a throne. Judith hopped on and struck a pose for a photo. But before she could hop off, a wave came in and pushed Judith and the iceberg back out to sea. She had to be rescued by a nearby boat. Streng told ABC News, I always wanted to be queen; I mean, come on, that was my chance. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories