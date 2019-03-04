Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Stormy The Cat Being Booted From Alaska General Store

Published March 4, 2019 at 6:46 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with regrets to Stormy, Stormy the cat. She lives in Homer, Alaska, and for more than six years occupied the Fritz Creek General Store. The black cat is described as slightly overweight, which may be related to her downfall. Officials say Stormy's presence violates food safety standards. The Homer News reports Stormy must go despite protests from at least one customer, who said she helps food safety by reducing the rodent population. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories