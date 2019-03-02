Fresh Air Weekend: Pamela Adlon; The Real Life 'Green Book'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Pamela Adlon: 'Better Things' Season 3 Is 'An Exaggerated Version Of My Life': Adlon nearly stopped working on her FX show after co-creator Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct with multiple women. She severed ties and, after an extended break, decided to continue the show.

'Leaving Neverland' Is Hard To Watch — But Important To See:A new HBO documentary explores whether Michael Jackson used his fame and money to seduce young boys and their families into enabling a hidden pattern of serial pedophilia.

'Guide To Freedom' Documentary Chronicles The Real Life 'Green Book':Filmmaker Yoruba Richen's documentary, The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, tells the story of the manual that helped African-Americans find safe places to stay, eat, shop and do business on the road.

