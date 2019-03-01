Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wisdom Of The Crowd With Jim Gaffigan

Published March 1, 2019 at 11:52 AM EST
Jim Gaffigan plays a round of Wisdom of the Crowd on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Jim Gaffigan plays a round of Wisdom of the Crowd on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Jim Gaffigan, Jonathan Coulton, and Ask Me Another's audience face off to see who can most accurately guess the answer to the wacky statistics we collected about tater tots and the truth about the tooth fairy!

Note: After our taping, the results of a new 2018 tooth fairy poll were released with an updated figure. The answer in our show reflects the2017 statistic.

As heard on Jim Gaffigan Brings The Laughs Again.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.