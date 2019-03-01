Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

It's One Way To Get Off A Jury

Published March 1, 2019 at 5:26 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Jacob Maldonado was having a bad day, and that is why he tried to be released from a jury deciding an assault case. The Honolulu, Hawaii man started shouting, he's guilty. He is guilty. This did get him off the jury, but the judge figured out it was a stunt. Mr. Maldonado was arrested for contempt of court and spent a night in jail. He was later released without charge, meaning he will not have to face a jury of his peers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories