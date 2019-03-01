Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

FarFarOut, Man

Published March 1, 2019 at 5:35 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a science lesson. The distance between the Earth and the sun is an astronomical unit called an AU - roughly 93 million miles. The most distant object known in our solar system is 120 AU from the sun. And it was given an appropriate name. It's called FarOut. A couple weeks ago, a scientist found yet another object even further away the size of a dwarf planet with a pinkish hue. That could indicate ice. And because science is complicated, keep the name simple. It is called FarFarOut. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories