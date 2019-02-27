Bringing The World Home To You

Virginia Brewery Insists It Is Not Marketing To Children

Published February 27, 2019 at 6:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A Virginia brewery insists they're not marketing to children, just appealing to the kid in all of us. Smartmouth Brewing is about to debut a beer inspired by Lucky Charms. The cereal has bits of marshmallow, and the beer is brewed with marshmallow. It's called Saturday Morning. It's meant for nostalgic adults who want to recall Saturday mornings watching cartoons, sort of like adults might now do on Saturday mornings when they are hungover. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
