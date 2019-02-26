Bringing The World Home To You

Officer Suspended After Suspects Make Out In The Back Of Police Car

Published February 26, 2019 at 6:22 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOUR LOVE, BABE")

BARRY WHITE: I've heard people say that...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOUR LOVE, BABE")

WHITE: ...Too much of anything is not good for you, baby.

GREENE: On the list of places where it is not appropriate to play this song, the back of a police car. According to the AP, a Florida police officer arrested a couple for shoplifting, then played Barry White for them as they smoked and made out in his patrol car.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF YOUR LOVE, BABE")

WHITE: (Singing) What can I say? What am I going to do?

GREENE: What the officer is doing now is dealing with a suspension. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

