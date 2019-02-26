Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ahead Of Nuclear Summit, Vietnam Deports Kim Jong Un Impersonator

Published February 26, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Before Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam for a summit, Kim Jong Un had to leave Vietnam. Hanoi is the location for a meeting between Kim and President Trump. In preparation, Vietnam's authoritarian government is deporting a Kim Jong Un impersonator. The Australian comedian, also known as Howard X, crashed the last summit in Singapore but won't be allowed this time. His partner, a President Trump impersonator, can stay as long as he doesn't appear in public. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories