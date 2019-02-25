Rural School District In Wyoming To Open A 1-Student Schoolhouse

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A district in Wyoming will reopen an isolated rural school. You've heard of a one-room schoolhouse. This is a one-student schoolhouse, the second school in the county to serve a single student. State law requires schools to be accessible to kids who can't make it through heavy snow. This is mostly good for the one kid. The student to teacher ratio is 1-to-1. But the first time she cuts class, somebody's going to notice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.