Alexa Hears Minister's Sermon And Orders Toilet Paper For Parishioner

Published February 21, 2019 at 7:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Phil Brookman was preaching at his Oklahoma church. The Christian Chronicle writes that his message was that humans don't interact anymore. We don't even go to stores. We just say, smart speaker, order toilet paper. But he used the name of Amazon's speaker, which I'm deliberately not doing here. A parishioner was listening to Brookman online at home. So was her speaker, who answered the call and ordered 60 rolls of toilet paper, I guess, proving Brookman's point. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
