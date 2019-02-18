Poor Pro Piacenza

Bringing The World Home To You

Published February 18, 2019 at 5:12 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe sports aren't just about winning, but spare the lessons for these Italian soccer players. Their team, Pro Piacenza, is in last place in its division, according to Deadspin. They're also broke. And yesterday, they could only field seven players, the minimum not to forfeit. All of them were teenagers. They lost 20-nil. One local blogger called it the most grotesque page in the history of Italian football. He actually stopped live blogging because it was just too painful. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

