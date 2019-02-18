Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Rash Of Injuries Has The Army Looking For A New Kind Of Boot For Recruits

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jonathan Ahl
Published February 18, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Basic training in the Army is nicknamed boot camp for a reason. New recruits spend most of their waking hours in their boots. And with more than 70,000 new recruits each year, that adds up to a lot of footwear. St. Louis Public Radio's Jonathan Ahl reports that a rash of injuries has the Army looking for a new kind of boot.

JONATHAN AHL, BYLINE: On a bitter cold and windy day at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, a few dozen new recruits are lining up for an outdoor lunch. All of them are wearing camouflage fatigues and a tan pair of boots. They're all thick-soled and lace up above the ankle. Some of them have smaller heels and more flexible material that breathes.

Those are the boots being beta-tested, the first redesign since 2010. The new soldiers go back and forth between the new boots and the old ones for feedback. Today, Private Suzan Abdel-Aziz is wearing the new boots. And she loves them.

PRIVATE SUZAN ABDEL-AZIZ: It feels like I'm wearing tennis shoes at times. Like, I'll be running. And I'll look at my feet, and I'd be - I wouldn't be thinking that I'm wearing boots. They're very comfortable. And I'd rather wear them on a daily basis than having to switch out with my other boots.

AHL: The new boots are lighter, weighing almost 2 pounds less than the current version. They're put through the regular rigors of basic training, including 20-mile hikes, combat simulations and worn on a variety of terrains. Private Quinterius Murray says the new boots are flexible but are still supportive.

PRIVATE QUINTERIUS MURRAY: You can see how my foot, it's like - I can move it, like, stretch it out. And also, when we're, like, running on rocks or whatever, you really don't feel the rocks on your feet.

AHL: Soldiers' comfort is one reason the Army is testing new designs for recruit training boots. The bigger issue is injuries. In recent years, the Army has seen an increase in ailments, including infected blisters, hairline fractures in the feet and legs as well as hip strains and terrors.

It's suspected the boots were to blame because not many 18-to-20-year-olds have worn anything other than soft-bottom shoes their whole lives. Daniel Sutton is the drill sergeant in charge of this group of privates and says there have been fewer injuries with the new boots.

DANIEL SUTTON: Now when they have the good boots on, the blisters kind of go away. For the most part, nobody's complaining. So they're actually moving on these boots and getting used to them. And now they're - we're not sending them to the hospital because their feet are messed up.

AHL: Better boots could mean better soldiers. Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Boone oversees new recruits at Fort Leonard Wood. He says the Army is always adapting to help soldiers perform at the highest level.

LIEUTENANT COLONEL ALFRED BOONE: I think you can have comfort and still train soldiers as well. You don't have to be put in a harsh condition to make a better soldier because if the soldier gets injured, then you're not going to make a soldier at all.

AHL: The Army is testing four new boot designs at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Jackson in South Carolina. There's no real cost difference between the old and new footwear. The price tag for each pair is about $84. The plan is to choose the new version of the boot and put it into production by October, with new recruits wearing them by year's end. For NPR News, I'm Jonathan Ahl. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan is the General Manager of Tri States Public radio. His duties include but are not limited to, managing all facets of the station, from programming to finances to operations. Jonathan grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago. He has a B.A in music theory and composition from WIU and a M.A in Public Affairs Reporting from The University of Illinois at Springfield. Jonathan began his journey in radio as a student worker at WIUM. While in school Jonathan needed a summer job on campus. He heard WIUM was hiring, and put his bid in. Jonathan was welcomed on the team and was very excited to be using his music degree. He had also always been interested in news and public radio. He soon learned he was a much better reporter than a musician and his career was born. While at WIUM, Jonathan hosted classical music, completed operations and production work, was a news reporter and anchor, and served as the stage manager for Rural Route 3. Jonathan then went to on to WIUS in Springfield where he was a news anchor and reporter covering the state legislature for Illinois Public Radio. After a brief stint in commercial radio and TV, Jonathan joined WCBU in Peoria, first in operations then as a news reporter and for the last ten years of his time there he served as the News Director. Jonathan’s last job before returning to Tri States Public Radio was as the News Director/ Co-Director of Content for Iowa Public Radio. During Jonathan’s off time he enjoys distance running, playing competitive Scrabble, rooting for Chicago Cubs, listening to all kinds of music and reading as much as he can. He lives in Macomb with his wife Anita and children Tommy and Lily.
More Stories