Predictions

Published February 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will Amazon get back at New York for rejecting them? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: If anyone from New York tries to order something via Amazon, it'll just be like, new phone. Who this?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Amazon is going to break the subway. They're going to make the city's state-of-the-art MTA unreliable and slow. And they're going to fill it full of rats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That'll show them. Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Amazon is going to buy Manhattan and give it back to the Native Americans for $24.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Maeve Higgins and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
