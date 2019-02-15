Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Toronto Man Remakes Famous Painting With 'Snowna Lisa'

Published February 15, 2019 at 5:13 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about a man in Toronto who turned winter weather into high art. Being Canadian and all, Robert Greenfield has an ice rink in his backyard. After a recent snowstorm, Robert saw a pallet. He etched the snow to create the face of da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa." He posted on his Facebook page, this is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the "Snowna Lisa" (ph). Oh, and if you think that's bad, he wrote, wait till I tell you it should hang in the ig-Louvre (ph). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories