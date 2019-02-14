Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Florida Man Tries To Pull One Over On The IRS

Published February 14, 2019 at 7:11 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Let's appreciate the creativity of a Florida man filing his taxes. In 2017, he reported an income under $20,000. He also reported paying $1 million in withholding taxes, so the IRS paid him a refund of 980,000 bucks. The alleged scam worked long enough for the man to put his money in a credit union and also to buy a Lexus, which the government is now seeking to recover. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories