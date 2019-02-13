Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Wednesday Before Valentine's Day Is Special Too

Published February 13, 2019 at 5:55 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Happy Galentine's Day - nope, not Valentine's, Galentine's. It's the holiday invented by Amy Poehler's character on the show "Parks And Rec." And now many people celebrate Galentine's in real life. On February 13, you're supposed to grab brunch with your girlfriends. Here's how Leslie Knope put it.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PARKS AND RECREATION")

AMY POEHLER: (As Leslie Knope) Ladies celebrating ladies - it's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst, plus frittatas.

MARTIN: So raise a glass to the gals in your life who keep you laughing and loving. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories