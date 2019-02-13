The Wednesday Before Valentine's Day Is Special Too

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Happy Galentine's Day - nope, not Valentine's, Galentine's. It's the holiday invented by Amy Poehler's character on the show "Parks And Rec." And now many people celebrate Galentine's in real life. On February 13, you're supposed to grab brunch with your girlfriends. Here's how Leslie Knope put it.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PARKS AND RECREATION")

AMY POEHLER: (As Leslie Knope) Ladies celebrating ladies - it's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst, plus frittatas.

MARTIN: So raise a glass to the gals in your life who keep you laughing and loving. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.